'Delhi Lakhpati Bitya Yojna': New Scheme for Girls in Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitya Yojna' to replace the 2008 Ladli scheme starting April. The initiative will feature a digital portal and provide financial support to two girls per family, with a financial cost of Rs 160 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:39 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a new initiative titled 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitya Yojna,' set to commence in April, replacing the existing Ladli scheme from 2008. The upcoming plan marks a strategic upgrade aimed at enhancing support for girl beneficiaries.

Gupta stated that the government will develop a separate digital portal for this scheme, highlighting a modern approach to streamline and distribute funding effectively. The initiative has an estimated budget of Rs 160 crore, showcasing the administration's commitment to women's development.

In a critical revelation, Gupta noted a backlog of funds from the old scheme. Approximately 41,000 girl beneficiaries are set to receive Rs 100 crore, illustrating a proactive step towards utilizing previously unused resources.

