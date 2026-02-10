'Delhi Lakhpati Bitya Yojna': New Scheme for Girls in Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a new initiative titled 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitya Yojna,' set to commence in April, replacing the existing Ladli scheme from 2008. The upcoming plan marks a strategic upgrade aimed at enhancing support for girl beneficiaries.

Gupta stated that the government will develop a separate digital portal for this scheme, highlighting a modern approach to streamline and distribute funding effectively. The initiative has an estimated budget of Rs 160 crore, showcasing the administration's commitment to women's development.

In a critical revelation, Gupta noted a backlog of funds from the old scheme. Approximately 41,000 girl beneficiaries are set to receive Rs 100 crore, illustrating a proactive step towards utilizing previously unused resources.