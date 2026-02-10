Left Menu

'Defamation Row: Assam CM's Rs 500 Crore Legal Battle Against Congress'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against Congress leaders for allegations of land grabbing against him and his family. The accusation involves over 3,960 acres of benami land. Sarma refutes claims and challenges Congress to prove their allegations in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:43 IST
'Defamation Row: Assam CM's Rs 500 Crore Legal Battle Against Congress'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated a Rs 500 crore defamation lawsuit against several prominent Congress leaders over accusations of land grabbing.

The legal battle arises from allegations made by Congress representatives, including Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi, accusing Sarma and his family of illegally possessing over 3,960 acres of land. Sarma has vigorously denied these allegations, demanding Congress substantiate their claims with concrete evidence in court.

Simultaneously, political tensions escalate with Congress filing a police complaint based on a controversial video associated with Sarma. Amidst these charged political exchanges, Sarma remains unyielding, reaffirming his stance on contentious issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Sparks Fly over Yogi Adityanath's Babri Masjid Remarks

Political Sparks Fly over Yogi Adityanath's Babri Masjid Remarks

 India
2
Taj Expands in Sri Lanka with New Weligama Hotel

Taj Expands in Sri Lanka with New Weligama Hotel

 India
3
Tech Stocks Unsteady as Economic Data Raises Concerns

Tech Stocks Unsteady as Economic Data Raises Concerns

 Global
4
Caste Controversy in Odisha: Anganwadi Education Halted

Caste Controversy in Odisha: Anganwadi Education Halted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026