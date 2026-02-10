'Defamation Row: Assam CM's Rs 500 Crore Legal Battle Against Congress'

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated a Rs 500 crore defamation lawsuit against several prominent Congress leaders over accusations of land grabbing.

The legal battle arises from allegations made by Congress representatives, including Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi, accusing Sarma and his family of illegally possessing over 3,960 acres of land. Sarma has vigorously denied these allegations, demanding Congress substantiate their claims with concrete evidence in court.

Simultaneously, political tensions escalate with Congress filing a police complaint based on a controversial video associated with Sarma. Amidst these charged political exchanges, Sarma remains unyielding, reaffirming his stance on contentious issues.

