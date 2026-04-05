Assam CM Legal Battle: Defamation Claims and Alleged Passport Scandal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to take legal action with his wife against Congress leader Pawan Khera, following allegations that Sarma's spouse holds multiple passports and undisclosed properties in Dubai.

Sarma rebutted these charges, highlighting inconsistencies and suggesting possible digital manipulation in the evidence presented by Khera, whom he accused of spreading misinformation.

The accusations against the CM's family emerge just days ahead of crucial state elections, adding a layer of political tension to the unfolding legal drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)