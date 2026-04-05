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Assam CM Legal Battle: Defamation Claims and Alleged Passport Scandal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife are planning legal action against Congress leader Pawan Khera over allegations that Sarma's wife possesses multiple passports and undisclosed properties in Dubai. Sarma dismissed these claims, citing discrepancies and potential digital manipulation in Khera's evidence. The legal confrontation comes just days before state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:48 IST
Assam CM Legal Battle: Defamation Claims and Alleged Passport Scandal
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to take legal action with his wife against Congress leader Pawan Khera, following allegations that Sarma's spouse holds multiple passports and undisclosed properties in Dubai.

Sarma rebutted these charges, highlighting inconsistencies and suggesting possible digital manipulation in the evidence presented by Khera, whom he accused of spreading misinformation.

The accusations against the CM's family emerge just days ahead of crucial state elections, adding a layer of political tension to the unfolding legal drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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