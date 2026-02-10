Left Menu

Scandal and Surrender: Akhtar Ali's Judicial Custody Drama

Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent at R G Kar Medical College, surrendered to a CBI court regarding alleged financial irregularities. Previously accused of malpractice in tender processes, Ali claims whistleblower status. The CBI opposes his bail, linking Ali to principal accused Sandip Ghosh, who faces related charges.

  • Country:
  • India

Akhtar Ali, once a deputy superintendent at R G Kar Medical College, has surrendered before a special CBI court, facing allegations of financial irregularities at the establishment. Ali, unable to secure bail on health grounds, will remain in judicial custody until February 17, following allegations of graft in the hospital's tender process.

The court's decision comes after a non-bailable warrant was issued against Ali, connecting him to a corruption case that gained traction after a rape and murder incident at the same hospital. Ali's legal team argues for his whistleblower status, suggesting his involvement stemmed from efforts to expose deeper corruption.

However, CBI insists on holding Ali accountable, asserting his involvement parallels that of Sandip Ghosh, R G Kar's former principal. The ongoing investigation continues, with the CBI critical of Ali's whistleblower claims, suggesting previous internal conflicts prompted his complaints against Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

