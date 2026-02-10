Revealed: Epstein's Intricate Web of European Connections

The U.S. Justice Department has unveiled a trove of documents shedding light on Jeffrey Epstein's extensive network of ties with European dignitaries and influential figures. The files reveal connections to business, academia, and royalty, with some continuing well beyond his 2008 conviction for prostitution charges involving a minor.

As some implicated figures face political pressure or legal scrutiny, the revelations have shaken establishments across the continent. Britain's Prince Andrew and Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, among others, have been particularly highlighted, with financial probes and political consequences rippling from these associations.

Prominent figures named include former French culture minister Jack Lang and Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjoern Jagland. While associations do not equate to legal wrongdoing, these disclosures underscore the pervasive reach of Epstein's multifaceted relationships, prompting widespread investigations and resignations.

