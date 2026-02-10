Kerala Police Academy Embraces Modern Policing Tactics

Kerala's top cop, Ravada A Chandrasekhar, emphasized the need for modernized policing techniques at a recent graduation event for new sub-inspectors. Speaking at the Kerala Police Academy, he stressed adopting a people-focused and technologically adept approach to address emerging crimes.

The police chief outlined the force's current challenges, including cybercrime, cryptocurrency fraud, and organized drug trafficking, which he noted cannot be combated with brute force alone. Training for these new officers encompassed physical fitness, tactical drills, and classroom instruction, preparing them to tackle contemporary issues with intelligence and tech proficiency.

Key highlights of the training included anti-terrorism operations by the Special Operations Group and practical sessions with the National Disaster Response Force. The 73 graduating officers were also trained in handling advanced technologies and tactics necessary for present-day policing requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)