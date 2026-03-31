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BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Dismisses Anti-Christian Allegations Over FCRA Bill

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar refutes Congress claims that the FCRA Bill is anti-Christian, labeling them as false propaganda. He clarifies that the Bill aims to curb money laundering through foreign contributions. He accuses Congress of diverting focus from real issues like state development and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:35 IST
BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Dismisses Anti-Christian Allegations Over FCRA Bill
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed allegations by the Congress that the Centre's FCRA Bill is anti-Christian. Speaking on Tuesday, he labeled these claims as blatant lies and mere propaganda timed before upcoming Assembly polls.

Chandrasekhar clarified that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amendments are intended to prevent money laundering by entities receiving foreign funds. He emphasized that these amendments would not target any specific religious community and criticized Congress for spreading misinformation.

The BJP leader further accused the Congress of neglecting real issues such as state development and education. He also took a jab at the CPI(M) for accepting support from SDPI, questioning their political stance and motives. Chandrasekhar called for discussions over politicization on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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