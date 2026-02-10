Left Menu

Haryana Boosts Incentives for Panchayats Promoting Social Justice and Harmony

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced an increase in incentives for 'outstanding panchayats,' doubling them to Rs 1 lakh. The criteria include ensuring justice for Scheduled Castes and effective use of allocated funds. Additional measures for quicker legal proceedings and social harmony initiatives were also highlighted.

Haryana Boosts Incentives for Panchayats Promoting Social Justice and Harmony
In a significant move aimed at promoting social justice in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced an increase in incentives for 'outstanding panchayats' from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The announcement was made during a state-level meeting focused on reviewing the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Alongside Saini were Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi. The chief minister detailed the criteria for selecting deserving panchayats, which include tackling issues such as caste atrocities, drug abuse, and effective water management.

Saini emphasized speeding up legal processes, directing charge sheets in SC/ST cases to be filed within 60 days. The meeting also reviewed financial assistance schemes, noting significant support provided to victims of atrocities and beneficiaries of social harmony initiatives.

