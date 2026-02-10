Yogi Adityanath's Resolute Stance on the Babri Masjid Issue
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly stated that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt, referencing the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict on the site. The longstanding dispute involves claims that a Moghul mosque replaced an ancient Hindu temple, a contention dating back over a century.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a firm stand against the reconstruction of the Babri Masjid, strongly asserting that doomsday will never arrive, allowing no chance for the mosque to be rebuilt.
Speaking at an event in Barabanki, Adityanath reiterated the established Hindu belief, celebrating the future construction of a Ram temple at the contentious Ayodhya site. His remarks come after the Supreme Court's 2019 ruling, which settled the dispute by endorsing the construction of a Ram temple and allocating a separate plot for a mosque.
The Babri Masjid has a complex history; built under the orders of Moghul emperor Babur, it has been a point of Hindu-Muslim contention since the late 19th century. The controversy intensified with the mosque's destruction by Hindu nationalists in 1992, marking a major turning point in India's socio-political landscape.