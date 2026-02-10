Luxury Cars and Contested Drivers: Unveiling the Hidden Realities

The recent Kanpur Lamborghini crash, which injured several bystanders, has once again highlighted a common defense in luxury car incidents: claiming the crash occurred due to a hired driver. Despite the family's insistence that a chauffeur was at the wheel, police investigations point to Shivam Mishra, the son of a tobacco baron.

This case mirrors other high-profile incidents, including the 2002 hit-and-run case involving Bollywood star Salman Khan. In Khan's case, the driver's identity remained contested until a court acquitted Khan, citing inconsistencies in evidence.

Similar patterns emerged in Pune and Delhi, involving luxury cars and contested driver identities. These cases underscore the challenges in attributing accountability and the role of forensic evidence and witness testimony in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)