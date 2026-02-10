Left Menu

Adityanath Asserts Babri Masjid Will Never Rebuild Amid Religious Rites

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt, during a religious event in Barabanki. He highlighted the historical and legal backdrop of the Babri Masjid dispute and called for vigilance against conspiracies aimed at thwarting India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a bold assertion at a religious gathering in Barabanki, stating the Babri Masjid will never be reconstructed. His comments come in the wake of ongoing discussions and controversies surrounding the historic site.

Addressing the century-old dispute, Adityanath underscored the significance of the Supreme Court verdict that paved the way for a Ram temple at the contested location in Ayodhya. He criticized opposition parties for opportunism and highlighted past injustices related to the revered site.

The Chief Minister also warned against conspiracies aimed at destabilizing India's progress, urging citizens to embrace the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' while maintaining vigilance against both internal and external threats. His remarks signal a continuing commitment to recognizing India's cultural heritage.

