Justice Served: Afghan Asylum Seeker Convicted in High-Profile Rape Case

Ahmad Mulakhil, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, was found guilty in an English court for the rape of a 12-year-old girl, a case that has sparked significant public outcry and political debate. Mulakhil was convicted on two counts of raping a child under 13 and other related crimes.

The trial took place at Warwick Crown Court, where Mulakhil admitted to additional charges, including abduction and making indecent images of a child. His co-defendant, Mohammad Kabir, was acquitted of all charges relating to the incident.

The case has become a flashpoint between anti-immigration activists, who argue asylum seekers pose a community threat, and pro-migrant groups, accusing opponents of stoking xenophobic tensions. Mulakhil's sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)