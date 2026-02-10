Left Menu

Justice Served: Afghan Asylum Seeker Convicted in High-Profile Rape Case

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in England, igniting protests and political debate over asylum seeker disclosure. He was found guilty of multiple crimes, while co-defendant Mohammad Kabir was acquitted. The case fueled controversy between anti-immigration activists and pro-migrant groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ahmad Mulakhil, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, was found guilty in an English court for the rape of a 12-year-old girl, a case that has sparked significant public outcry and political debate. Mulakhil was convicted on two counts of raping a child under 13 and other related crimes.

The trial took place at Warwick Crown Court, where Mulakhil admitted to additional charges, including abduction and making indecent images of a child. His co-defendant, Mohammad Kabir, was acquitted of all charges relating to the incident.

The case has become a flashpoint between anti-immigration activists, who argue asylum seekers pose a community threat, and pro-migrant groups, accusing opponents of stoking xenophobic tensions. Mulakhil's sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

