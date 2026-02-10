Maternity Benefit Act Implementation: Allahabad High Court Seeks Affidavit from UP Government

The Allahabad High Court has demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government submits an affidavit disclosing the actions taken to enforce the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, as amended in 2017. This directive was issued by a two-judge bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi.

The matter arose from a petition filed by Sunbeam Women's College. The college contested an order from the National Commission for Women that mandated the reinstatement of an employee and the provision of maternity benefits. The institution argued that the Maternity Benefit Act does not currently apply to educational institutions in the state due to the lack of notification.

The court has instructed all respondents to provide detailed counter-affidavits within four weeks, scheduling the case for final consideration on March 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)