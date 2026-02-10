Tension in Uttarakhand: Gym Owner's Identity Sparks Controversy

The once bustling 'Hulk' gym in Kotdwara, Uttarakhand, has been largely abandoned after a confrontation over a shop's name escalated into a community-wide issue. Gym owner Deepak Kumar identified himself as Mohammad Deepak, causing controversy and significantly impacting his business.

The conflict began when Bajrang Dal activists protested against a shop owned by 70-year-old Vakil Ahmed, demanding a name change. Tensions heightened during the protest as clashes ensued, involving Kumar and the activists, forcing the latter to withdraw.

Despite police efforts to maintain order, the unrest continues. A viral video by the Hindu Raksha Dal has further raised concerns, with potential threats of violence. Authorities have assured strict measures to prevent any disturbance to the town's peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)