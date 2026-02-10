Unveiling a Grisly Past: The Sprawling Case of Jacques Leveugle
French authorities have launched an appeal for witnesses in a case involving Jacques Leveugle, a 79-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 89 minors spanning over five decades. Investigators used Leveugle's digital memoir to identify victims and are now seeking additional information. The suspect is also linked to two family murders.
In a development that has sent shockwaves through France, authorities have revealed the identity of Jacques Leveugle, a 79-year-old man under formal investigation for the rape and sexual assault of 89 minors spanning over five decades.
French prosecutors have appealed for additional witnesses and potential victims to come forward, emphasizing the severity and international scope of the case. Investigators discovered Leveugle's digital memoir on a USB drive, which detailed the alleged assaults that took place from 1967 to 2022.
Prosecutor Étienne Manteaux highlighted the urgency of resolving the case due to Leveugle's age and the challenge of tracing victims from past decades. The suspect is also linked to the deaths of two family members, which have prompted a separate investigation.
