Unveiling a Grisly Past: The Sprawling Case of Jacques Leveugle

In a development that has sent shockwaves through France, authorities have revealed the identity of Jacques Leveugle, a 79-year-old man under formal investigation for the rape and sexual assault of 89 minors spanning over five decades.

French prosecutors have appealed for additional witnesses and potential victims to come forward, emphasizing the severity and international scope of the case. Investigators discovered Leveugle's digital memoir on a USB drive, which detailed the alleged assaults that took place from 1967 to 2022.

Prosecutor Étienne Manteaux highlighted the urgency of resolving the case due to Leveugle's age and the challenge of tracing victims from past decades. The suspect is also linked to the deaths of two family members, which have prompted a separate investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)