Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

Six jewellers were arrested in Shimla for possessing suspected leopard claws, teeth, and other wildlife articles. The forest department's operation 'Clawing Back' led to the seizure of these items and the launch of a detailed forensic investigation with the Wildlife Institute of India's assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The forest department took decisive action on Tuesday, arresting six jewellers in Rohru, Shimla district, after they were found with illegal wildlife articles. Officials seized 86 suspected leopard claws, five leopard teeth, and various unidentified animal parts from the jewellery shops involved.

Led by Divisional Forest Officer N Ravisankar, the operation, named 'Clawing Back,' was initiated following a tip-off. Forest rangers and 'Van Mitras' efficiently executed the multi-hour search across six shops, resulting in the recovery of questionable items.

All seized articles will undergo a comprehensive forensic analysis in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India to ascertain their origins. The forest department has filed a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and launched an investigation into the illegal trade of wildlife products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

