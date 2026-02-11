Left Menu

Court Victory for Turkish Student: A Hope for Justice

A Turkish graduate student, Rümeysa Öztürk, enrolled at Tufts University, faced deportation before an immigration court ruled there was insufficient evidence for her removal. Her arrest, linked to her activism, raised issues about First Amendment rights. Despite her release, her case remains pivotal for similar international students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2026 05:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 05:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a Turkish graduate student at Tufts University, Rümeysa Öztürk, has seen her deportation blocked by an immigration court. The ruling comes after Öztürk was detained near her Massachusetts home, sparking concerns about students' First Amendment rights.

Öztürk was arrested in March amid the Trump's administration's crackdown on foreign-born students involved in pro-Palestinian advocacy, partly due to her criticism of her university's stance on Israel and Gaza. Her attorneys argue this was an infringement of her rights.

Following a federal petition and a transfer to Burlington, Vermont, Öztürk was released from a Louisiana detention facility in May. Though the government's appeal lingers, this case signifies hope for those challenging their treatment under U.S. immigration policies.

