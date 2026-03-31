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U.S. Lawmakers Warn Taiwan with Hong Kong's Example as Tensions Rise

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis highlighted the importance of Taiwan learning from Hong Kong's experience, cautioning about China's ambitions during a visit by U.S. lawmakers. This visit coincides with Taiwan's proposed $40 billion defense budget facing political challenges. Discussions emphasize skepticism about China's intentions, using Hong Kong as a cautionary tale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:20 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Warn Taiwan with Hong Kong's Example as Tensions Rise
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U.S. Senator Thom Tillis emphasized the importance of Taiwan drawing lessons from Hong Kong's experience while assessing China's intentions. During a visit by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan, Tillis warned about the dangers of naivety concerning China's ambitions, referencing the situation in Hong Kong as a cautionary example.

Amid tensions, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's $40 billion defense spending proposal continues to face hurdles in the opposition-controlled parliament. While necessary to counter potential threats from China, the opposition remains wary of committing to the extensive budget without thorough scrutiny.

Parallelly, China's invitation to Cheng Li-wun, the chairwoman of Taiwan's Kuomintang party, hints at diplomatic maneuvers. However, Taiwan's government asserts that China's territorial ambitions remain unchanged, urging cautiousness against any illusions of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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