Left Menu

Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Dumka: Mother and Daughter Found Dead

The bodies of an unidentified woman and a girl were discovered in Jharkhand's Dumka district, raising suspicions of murder. Believed to be a mother and daughter, their identities remain unconfirmed. Authorities are investigating the case, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:34 IST
Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Dumka: Mother and Daughter Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Jharkhand's Dumka district are investigating a tragic discovery made on Wednesday, as the bodies of an unidentified woman and a girl were found. The bodies, located near the old inspector's office within the Sadar police station limits, are believed to be of a mother and daughter.

Sadar SDPO Bijay Kumar Mahto reported the discovery, stating, ''We have found the bodies of a woman and a girl. They are yet to be identified.'' Meanwhile, Sadar OC Jagarnath Dhan suggested that the case is likely one of murder.

No arrests have been made so far, and the bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities continue to investigate as they work to confirm the identities of the deceased and uncover the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

 India
2

The Future of Car Insurance: Effortless and Secure Online Issuance

 United States
3
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India
4
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026