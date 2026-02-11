Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Dumka: Mother and Daughter Found Dead

Police in Jharkhand's Dumka district are investigating a tragic discovery made on Wednesday, as the bodies of an unidentified woman and a girl were found. The bodies, located near the old inspector's office within the Sadar police station limits, are believed to be of a mother and daughter.

Sadar SDPO Bijay Kumar Mahto reported the discovery, stating, ''We have found the bodies of a woman and a girl. They are yet to be identified.'' Meanwhile, Sadar OC Jagarnath Dhan suggested that the case is likely one of murder.

No arrests have been made so far, and the bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities continue to investigate as they work to confirm the identities of the deceased and uncover the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)