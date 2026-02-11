Left Menu

Uniform Civil Code: Strengthening India's Constitutional Spirit

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasizes the need for a uniform civil code to enhance India's constitutional spirit and inclusivity. He asserts that opponents of this reform undermine religious freedom and administrative efficiency, and highlights India's commitment to secularism and constitutional democracy as pivotal strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:50 IST
Uniform Civil Code: Strengthening India's Constitutional Spirit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi advocated for a uniform civil code, stating it would bolster India's constitutional essence and foster inclusiveness. Naqvi critiqued those opposing this reform, accusing them of undermining religious freedom and administrative capabilities.

Speaking at an event at Gargi College, hosted by the Lok Sabha Secretariat's Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies, Naqvi highlighted the role of secularism in India's development. He portrayed India's commitment to secularism as a counterbalance to Pakistan's Islamic state narrative post-Partition.

Naqvi further emphasized that India's constitutional democracy relies on fundamental rights and duties, which he sees as integral to the nation's status as a global leader in democracy. He concluded by stating that India prioritizes empowerment over communal division, steering clear of pseudo-secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Enhances Drone Detection Strategy

Europe Enhances Drone Detection Strategy

 Belgium
2
Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections

 India
3
Russia and the New START Treaty: A Bilateral Standoff

Russia and the New START Treaty: A Bilateral Standoff

 Russia
4
Delhi-NCR Tech Funding Reaches New Heights with Auto Tech Surge

Delhi-NCR Tech Funding Reaches New Heights with Auto Tech Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026