Uniform Civil Code: Strengthening India's Constitutional Spirit

On Wednesday, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi advocated for a uniform civil code, stating it would bolster India's constitutional essence and foster inclusiveness. Naqvi critiqued those opposing this reform, accusing them of undermining religious freedom and administrative capabilities.

Speaking at an event at Gargi College, hosted by the Lok Sabha Secretariat's Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies, Naqvi highlighted the role of secularism in India's development. He portrayed India's commitment to secularism as a counterbalance to Pakistan's Islamic state narrative post-Partition.

Naqvi further emphasized that India's constitutional democracy relies on fundamental rights and duties, which he sees as integral to the nation's status as a global leader in democracy. He concluded by stating that India prioritizes empowerment over communal division, steering clear of pseudo-secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)