VP Releases Constitution in Sindhi, Marks Historic Step Towards Linguistic Inclusivity

In a landmark move aimed at strengthening linguistic inclusivity and deepening democratic access, the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today released the latest version of the Constitution of India in the Sindhi language, presented in both Devanagari and Persian scripts, at a समारोह held at Uprashtrapati Bhawan.

The release assumes historic significance as it marks the first-ever availability of the Constitution in Sindhi in Devanagari script since Independence, expanding accessibility for millions of Sindhi-speaking citizens across the country and abroad.

Celebrating Sindhi Heritage and Cultural Legacy

Extending warm greetings on the occasion of Sindhi Bhasha Diwas, the Vice-President described Sindhi as one of the oldest, richest, and most melodious languages, with a literary heritage deeply rooted in Vedantic philosophy and Sufi traditions.

He noted that Sindhi literature reflects timeless values of oneness, harmony, love, and brotherhood, making it a powerful medium of cultural and spiritual expression.

Constitution as a Living Document

Highlighting the broader significance of the initiative, Shri Radhakrishnan emphasized that the Constitution is not merely a legal framework, but the living spirit of the nation, embodying the aspirations of over 1.4 billion citizens.

“It safeguards fundamental rights, defines duties, and guides democratic governance. Making it accessible in multiple languages ensures that every citizen can truly connect with its ideals,” he stated.

India’s Constitution, one of the lengthiest written constitutions in the world with 448 Articles, 12 Schedules and over 100 amendments, continues to evolve while remaining rooted in democratic values.

Expanding Access Through Regional Languages

The Vice-President lauded the Government’s ongoing efforts under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make the Constitution available in diverse Indian languages, thereby bridging the gap between governance and citizens.

He pointed out that translating the Constitution into regional languages enhances:

Public understanding of rights and duties

Citizen participation in democracy

Transparency and trust in governance

India has, in recent years, expanded constitutional translations into languages such as:

Bodo

Dogri

Santhali

Tamil

Gujarati

Nepali

With over 22 scheduled languages and hundreds of linguistic variations, such initiatives reinforce India’s commitment to inclusive governance and cultural preservation.

Sindhi Language: A Symbol of Resilience

Reflecting on history, the Vice-President highlighted the resilience of the Sindhi community, especially during the upheaval of Partition. He noted that despite displacement, the community preserved its linguistic and cultural identity.

He recalled that Sindhi was granted official recognition through the 21st Constitutional Amendment in 1967, securing its place in the Eighth Schedule and ensuring its continued promotion.

Unity in Diversity Through Language

Underscoring the importance of linguistic harmony, Shri Radhakrishnan stated that while individuals naturally cherish their mother tongue, equal respect must be accorded to all languages.

“India’s strength lies in its diversity. Languages are not just tools of communication, but carriers of culture, tradition and identity,” he said.

Institutional Efforts and Future Vision

The Vice-President commended the Ministry of Law and Justice, particularly the Regional Language Officers, for their role in translating and disseminating the Constitution in regional languages.

He expressed confidence that such efforts will:

Empower citizens with knowledge

Strengthen democratic engagement

Contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent dignitaries, including:

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice & Parliamentary Affairs

Shri Vasudev Devnani, Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly

Shri Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha)

Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department

A Call for Collective Cultural Pride

Concluding his address, the Vice-President urged citizens to celebrate not only their own mother tongues but also India’s shared linguistic heritage, reinforcing the ethos of “Nation First – Rashtra Pratham.”

The release of the Constitution in Sindhi stands as a powerful testament to India’s enduring commitment to democratic inclusivity, cultural diversity, and national unity.