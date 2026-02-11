Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves Eight Dead

A tragic shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia has left eight dead, including a woman identified as the possible shooter, authorities reported on Tuesday. Two additional bodies were discovered at a nearby home linked to the attack.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed over 25 people were injured, with two individuals in critical condition being airlifted to a hospital. The tragedy occurred in Tumbler Ridge, a small town over 1,000 kilometers north of Vancouver, known for its rarity of school shootings in Canada.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, while the community, described as a 'big family,' is grappling with the aftermath. Premier David Eby expressed sympathy to the town, as Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended trips to attend to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)