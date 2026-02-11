Researchers have discovered new insights into the mechanisms by which severe influenza cases can damage the heart, potentially leading to an increased risk of heart attacks during flu season. The study, led by Filip Swirski at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, revealed that pro-dendritic cell 3, a type of immune cell, travels from the lungs to the heart where it releases inflammatory proteins causing heart muscle cell death.

Parallel to these findings, Swiss surgeons are making strides in preserving fertility in young women undergoing pelvic radiation therapy. A minimally invasive procedure now temporarily repositions the uterus, safeguarding it from radiation damage. The positive outcomes from this technique, which was first pioneered in Brazil, have resulted in successful pregnancies, indicating significant progress in fertility preservation.

The findings, reported in journals Immunity and Fertility and Sterility Reports, highlight the potential for future therapies to mitigate heart damage from influenza and prevent infertility from cancer treatments. These medical breakthroughs offer promising avenues for advancing patient care in both cardiovascular and fertility sectors.

