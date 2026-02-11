Left Menu

Innovative Techniques in Preserving Fertility and Heart Health: A Medical Breakthrough

Researchers uncover how severe influenza cases increase heart attack risk by damaging the heart through infected immune cells that produce damaging proteins. Additionally, a groundbreaking surgical procedure aids young cancer patients in retaining fertility post-radiotherapy. Innovative solutions show promise for protecting heart health and preserving fertility during cancer treatment.

Researchers have discovered new insights into the mechanisms by which severe influenza cases can damage the heart, potentially leading to an increased risk of heart attacks during flu season. The study, led by Filip Swirski at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, revealed that pro-dendritic cell 3, a type of immune cell, travels from the lungs to the heart where it releases inflammatory proteins causing heart muscle cell death.

Parallel to these findings, Swiss surgeons are making strides in preserving fertility in young women undergoing pelvic radiation therapy. A minimally invasive procedure now temporarily repositions the uterus, safeguarding it from radiation damage. The positive outcomes from this technique, which was first pioneered in Brazil, have resulted in successful pregnancies, indicating significant progress in fertility preservation.

The findings, reported in journals Immunity and Fertility and Sterility Reports, highlight the potential for future therapies to mitigate heart damage from influenza and prevent infertility from cancer treatments. These medical breakthroughs offer promising avenues for advancing patient care in both cardiovascular and fertility sectors.

