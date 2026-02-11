Emerging Markets Surge Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

A gauge tracking global emerging market stocks soared to a record high on Wednesday, as weakening U.S. economic signals lowered the dollar's luster. Both stocks and currencies in emerging markets showed strength, aided by recent global economic shifts.

The MSCI's index for global emerging markets climbed 0.8%, reaching a record peak, while a similar currency tracker rose 0.4%. In central and eastern Europe, Ukrainian bonds advanced significantly, boosted by political developments and positive remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In Eastern Europe, Hungary's upcoming elections create caution but also potential gains if the opposition achieves victory, bolstering the forint. Across Asia, tech-heavy equities surged, and Southeast Asian stocks rebounded after recent declines, reflecting broad interest in diversification away from U.S. markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)