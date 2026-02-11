Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

Global emerging market stocks soared to record highs amidst a weakening U.S. dollar prompted by downbeat U.S. economic data. Key factors boosting emerging markets include a potential shift in Hungarian politics, a new pro-growth government in Thailand, and strong performance of tech-heavy Asian stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:39 IST
Emerging Markets Surge Amid U.S. Economic Weakness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A gauge tracking global emerging market stocks soared to a record high on Wednesday, as weakening U.S. economic signals lowered the dollar's luster. Both stocks and currencies in emerging markets showed strength, aided by recent global economic shifts.

The MSCI's index for global emerging markets climbed 0.8%, reaching a record peak, while a similar currency tracker rose 0.4%. In central and eastern Europe, Ukrainian bonds advanced significantly, boosted by political developments and positive remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In Eastern Europe, Hungary's upcoming elections create caution but also potential gains if the opposition achieves victory, bolstering the forint. Across Asia, tech-heavy equities surged, and Southeast Asian stocks rebounded after recent declines, reflecting broad interest in diversification away from U.S. markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

 Global
2
Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

 Global
3
Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

 Global
4
Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026