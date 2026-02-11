Tragic Clash in Chitrakoot: Dalit Ration Dealer Killed Over Power Dispute

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, a 70-year-old Dalit ration dealer, Sukhnandan, lost his life in a violent clash over a power connection. The altercation occurred in Laudhiya Mafi village when two groups disputed over connecting a wire from an electricity pole.

The disagreement spiraled into violence, with Sukhnandan allegedly attacked with sticks by members of the opposing group. Despite being rushed to the hospital by family members, he succumbed to his injuries on the way, according to Station House Officer Ashutosh Tiwari.

The police have arrested one of the accused, Jeevanlal Rajput, and are actively searching for others involved in the incident. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Sukhnandan's son. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)