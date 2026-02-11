Left Menu

Tragic Clash in Chitrakoot: Dalit Ration Dealer Killed Over Power Dispute

A 70-year-old Dalit ration dealer, Sukhnandan, was allegedly beaten to death in a dispute over connecting an electricity wire in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot. One person has been arrested, with others being pursued by police. The victim died en route to the hospital following the violent altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:48 IST
Tragic Clash in Chitrakoot: Dalit Ration Dealer Killed Over Power Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, a 70-year-old Dalit ration dealer, Sukhnandan, lost his life in a violent clash over a power connection. The altercation occurred in Laudhiya Mafi village when two groups disputed over connecting a wire from an electricity pole.

The disagreement spiraled into violence, with Sukhnandan allegedly attacked with sticks by members of the opposing group. Despite being rushed to the hospital by family members, he succumbed to his injuries on the way, according to Station House Officer Ashutosh Tiwari.

The police have arrested one of the accused, Jeevanlal Rajput, and are actively searching for others involved in the incident. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Sukhnandan's son. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

 Global
2
Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

 Global
3
Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

 Global
4
Prosecutors in Contact Over Epstein Connections: Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson under Scrutiny

Prosecutors in Contact Over Epstein Connections: Mountbatten-Windsor and Man...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026