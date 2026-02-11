NATO's Arctic Sentry: Strengthening Security in the High North

NATO has commenced a strategic mission, Arctic Sentry, to bolster military presence in the Arctic, addressing alliance tensions spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland.

This mission will coordinate military exercises among NATO allies, including Denmark's 'Arctic Endurance on Greenland,' highlighting the alliance's dedication to stability in this strategically significant region. General Alexus G. Grynkewich emphasized leveraging NATO's strength to ensure security in the Arctic and High North.

Triggered by discussions between Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the Greenland crisis, NATO aims to play a pivotal role in Arctic protection. Collaborations include the UK's Joint Expeditionary Force planning significant exercises involving multiple nations in the High North.