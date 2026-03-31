Transatlantic Tensions: NATO Allies Clash Over Middle East Military Engagement
France, Italy, and Spain opposed certain U.S.-Israeli military maneuvers, highlighting a rift within NATO amid a conflict with Iran. France blocked airspace for military supplies to Israel, while Italy denied U.S. aircraft landing rights. Spain closed airspace to U.S. planes, with Trump criticizing European allies for lack of support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:32 IST
In an escalating diplomatic clash, France and Italy have signaled opposition to certain U.S.-Israeli military operations amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to sources on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump criticized NATO allies for perceived unhelpfulness as France blocked flights carrying military supplies to Israel and Italy refused landing rights for U.S. aircraft, citing policy consistency.
Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. aircraft targeting Iran, while Trump suggested European nations seek alternatives for jet fuel via the U.S., amid NATO's internal divisions over the conflict.
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