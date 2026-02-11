EU to Prioritize Local Goods in Public Procurement

The European Union is set to introduce stringent requirements promoting EU-made goods and low-carbon options within public procurement processes. This initiative aims to bolster European companies by favoring local products over subsidized foreign alternatives.

EU Commission's President, Ursula von der Leyen, highlighted the need for such measures during a speech in Antwerp, arguing that the current tendencies leave home-grown value untapped. 'Too often, our public buyers have to take the subsidized foreign products, instead of the high-quality European alternatives,' she remarked.

The new procurement requirements are expected to form a crucial part of the Industrial Accelerator Act, which the Commission plans to present later this month.

