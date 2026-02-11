EU to Prioritize Local Goods in Public Procurement
The European Union plans to introduce new requirements to prioritize EU-made goods and low-carbon options in public procurement, aiming to boost European companies. Ursula von der Leyen announced this move, emphasizing the need to choose local high-quality products over subsidized foreign alternatives as part of the forthcoming Industrial Accelerator Act.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is set to introduce stringent requirements promoting EU-made goods and low-carbon options within public procurement processes. This initiative aims to bolster European companies by favoring local products over subsidized foreign alternatives.
EU Commission's President, Ursula von der Leyen, highlighted the need for such measures during a speech in Antwerp, arguing that the current tendencies leave home-grown value untapped. 'Too often, our public buyers have to take the subsidized foreign products, instead of the high-quality European alternatives,' she remarked.
The new procurement requirements are expected to form a crucial part of the Industrial Accelerator Act, which the Commission plans to present later this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)