Faridabad's Bribery Scandal Uncovered: Revenue Official Arrested
A revenue official and his assistant were arrested by Faridabad's Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe. The accused, identified as Patwari Jitendra and his associate Vinod, initially demanded Rs 30,000 to process land mutation documents for complainant Shatrujit Sharma.
The Faridabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a revenue official and his aide over a Rs 20,000 bribery scandal, according to statements from officials on Wednesday.
The duo, identified as Jitendra, a Patwari, and his associate Vinod, allegedly solicited Rs 30,000 from a resident, Shatrujit Sharma, for land mutation services. After a negotiation, the bribe was settled at Rs 25,000, with Rs 5,000 paid in advance.
Following a complaint lodged by Sharma, the ACB laid a successful trap, apprehending both suspects during the transaction. "We have recovered Rs 20,000 and are currently interrogating the accused," stated SP ACB Anil Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
