Faridabad's Bribery Scandal Uncovered: Revenue Official Arrested

The Faridabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a revenue official and his aide over a Rs 20,000 bribery scandal, according to statements from officials on Wednesday.

The duo, identified as Jitendra, a Patwari, and his associate Vinod, allegedly solicited Rs 30,000 from a resident, Shatrujit Sharma, for land mutation services. After a negotiation, the bribe was settled at Rs 25,000, with Rs 5,000 paid in advance.

Following a complaint lodged by Sharma, the ACB laid a successful trap, apprehending both suspects during the transaction. "We have recovered Rs 20,000 and are currently interrogating the accused," stated SP ACB Anil Kumar.

