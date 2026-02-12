Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats

Two ​Democratic ​senators asked ‌the Commerce Department ​to answer why it ‌pushed out an official and her deputy whose office effectively ‌barred nearly all Chinese cars from ‌the U.S. market for national security reasons.

Senators Elizabeth Warren ⁠and ​Mark ⁠Warner asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick ⁠in a letter seen ​by Reuters to answer questions on ⁠reports the department pushed out "key ⁠national security ​officials who were working to counter ⁠China's intelligence and cyber threats against ⁠American ⁠technology supply chains and communications infrastructure."

