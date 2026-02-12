Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats
Two Democratic senators asked the Commerce Department to answer why it pushed out an official and her deputy whose office effectively barred nearly all Chinese cars from the U.S. market for national security reasons.
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Mark Warner asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a letter seen by Reuters to answer questions on reports the department pushed out "key national security officials who were working to counter China's intelligence and cyber threats against American technology supply chains and communications infrastructure."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)