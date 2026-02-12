Left Menu

Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:22 IST
Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats

Two ​Democratic ​senators asked ‌the Commerce Department ​to answer why it ‌pushed out an official and her deputy whose office effectively ‌barred nearly all Chinese cars from ‌the U.S. market for national security reasons.

Senators Elizabeth Warren ⁠and ​Mark ⁠Warner asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick ⁠in a letter seen ​by Reuters to answer questions on ⁠reports the department pushed out "key ⁠national security ​officials who were working to counter ⁠China's intelligence and cyber threats against ⁠American ⁠technology supply chains and communications infrastructure."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy calls for more US pressure on Russia to end war by summer

UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy calls for more US pressure on Russia to end war by summer

 Global
2
Police identify suspect in Canada school shooting as 18-year-old

Police identify suspect in Canada school shooting as 18-year-old

 Canada
3
UPDATE 5-Canadian school shooter identified as 18-year-old woman with mental health issues

UPDATE 5-Canadian school shooter identified as 18-year-old woman with mental...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-US energy secretary meets Venezuela's president as they face Herculean task of oil recovery

UPDATE 2-US energy secretary meets Venezuela's president as they face Hercul...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026