Tense Situation Unfolds: Hostage Crisis in Thai School

A hostage situation and shooting unfolded in a southern Thailand school on Wednesday, according to authorities. The incident was swiftly resolved with the apprehension of the gunman, police reported.

The armed individual held students and teachers captive, resulting in at least one student injury, the Central Investigation Bureau confirmed. Despite the control of the situation within hours, official injury reports remain pending.

Media outlets stated multiple injuries, but these were not officially corroborated. The gunman entered the Patongprathankiriwat School in an apparent fit of rage, with gunshots reported shortly thereafter, per the provincial Public Relations Department. The motive remains unclear. Thailand experiences significant gun violence and high gun ownership rates, though mass shootings are infrequent. Historical incidents highlight calls for stricter gun control, yet major reforms remain elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)