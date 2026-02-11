Left Menu

Nationwide Strike Looms: 30 Crore Workers Unite Against 'Anti-Worker' Policies

A coalition of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on February 12. The protest, expected to involve 30 crore workers, aims to oppose the government's policies perceived as anti-worker and pro-corporate. The strike will affect sectors like banking, transport, and electricity, creating significant disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:06 IST
Nationwide Strike Looms: 30 Crore Workers Unite Against 'Anti-Worker' Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A coalition of central trade unions has announced a nationwide strike on Thursday to protest the government's 'anti-worker' policies. The strike—which may partially disrupt services such as banking, insurance, and transport—seeks to make a bold statement against decisions deemed detrimental to workers.

According to union representatives, a massive turnout is anticipated, with participation from about 30 crore workers across various sectors. This includes specific unions from the banking, mining, and transport industries, who have expressed strong objections to privatization and changes to existing labor codes.

The demonstration aligns with larger efforts to oppose government initiatives like 100 percent FDI in the insurance sector and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025. Notable support has emerged from the agricultural and power sectors, amongst others, signaling a broad pushback against perceived anti-worker and pro-corporate governmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Ice Hockey League Showdowns Set the Stage for Thrilling Semi-Finals

Epic Ice Hockey League Showdowns Set the Stage for Thrilling Semi-Finals

 India
2
IAF's Strategic Expansion with Next-Gen Aircraft

IAF's Strategic Expansion with Next-Gen Aircraft

 India
3
Who Was Behind the Wheel? Controversy Deepens in Kanpur's Lamborghini Crash

Who Was Behind the Wheel? Controversy Deepens in Kanpur's Lamborghini Crash

 India
4
The Ukrainian Nuclear Standoff: Risks and Diplomacy

The Ukrainian Nuclear Standoff: Risks and Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026