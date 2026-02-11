Nationwide Strike Looms: 30 Crore Workers Unite Against 'Anti-Worker' Policies

A coalition of central trade unions has announced a nationwide strike on Thursday to protest the government's 'anti-worker' policies. The strike—which may partially disrupt services such as banking, insurance, and transport—seeks to make a bold statement against decisions deemed detrimental to workers.

According to union representatives, a massive turnout is anticipated, with participation from about 30 crore workers across various sectors. This includes specific unions from the banking, mining, and transport industries, who have expressed strong objections to privatization and changes to existing labor codes.

The demonstration aligns with larger efforts to oppose government initiatives like 100 percent FDI in the insurance sector and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025. Notable support has emerged from the agricultural and power sectors, amongst others, signaling a broad pushback against perceived anti-worker and pro-corporate governmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)