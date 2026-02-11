Jharkhand High Court Allows Medical Travel Abroad for Madhu Singh

The Jharkhand High Court has ruled in favor of Madhu Singh, allowing her to seek medical treatment abroad. This decision highlights the fundamental right to health, permitting her travel to the USA and the UK, despite ongoing legal proceedings.

Singh, wife of a former minister and accused in a disproportionate assets case, had her passport retained by the court as part of her bail conditions. Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi modified these conditions, acknowledging the need for her to address her chronic liver disease, which is in a pre-cancer stage.

While the trial progresses slowly with only 46 out of 100 witnesses examined, the court assured Singh of her right to medical treatment without misdemeanor. The court mandates Singh to inform the CBI court of her travel dates, ensuring transparency and continuity in the legal trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)