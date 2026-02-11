Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Allows Medical Travel Abroad for Madhu Singh

The Jharkhand High Court has granted Madhu Singh, accused in a disproportionate assets case, permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. Singh, suffering from chronic liver disease, will visit the USA and the UK. Her passport, previously held by a lower court, will be released, ensuring her right to seek treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:26 IST
Jharkhand High Court Allows Medical Travel Abroad for Madhu Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has ruled in favor of Madhu Singh, allowing her to seek medical treatment abroad. This decision highlights the fundamental right to health, permitting her travel to the USA and the UK, despite ongoing legal proceedings.

Singh, wife of a former minister and accused in a disproportionate assets case, had her passport retained by the court as part of her bail conditions. Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi modified these conditions, acknowledging the need for her to address her chronic liver disease, which is in a pre-cancer stage.

While the trial progresses slowly with only 46 out of 100 witnesses examined, the court assured Singh of her right to medical treatment without misdemeanor. The court mandates Singh to inform the CBI court of her travel dates, ensuring transparency and continuity in the legal trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tilak Verma: The Batter Who Can't Let Go of His Bat

Tilak Verma: The Batter Who Can't Let Go of His Bat

 India
2
Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup

Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Corruption Scandal Exposed in Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Scheme

Corruption Scandal Exposed in Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Scheme

 India
4
Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies

Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026