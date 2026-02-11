Former Firearms Officer Faces Long-Standing Charges

A former British firearms officer, John Doyle, appeared in court on Wednesday. He is facing serious charges including rape and sexual violence against a woman spanning nearly a decade. The disturbing case is the latest to shake London's Metropolitan Police.

Doyle, 53, has been charged with numerous offenses, such as five counts of rape, assault by penetration, causing grievous bodily harm, and more. He also faces charges of misconduct in public office, allegedly involving incidents on police premises.

The Metropolitan Police swiftly suspended Doyle following his arrest in June 2024. Despite Chief Mark Rowley's vows to cleanse the force of rogue officers, problems persist. Doyle's trial will continue next month in Southwark Crown Court, where he'll answer these grave accusations.

