Left Menu

Former Firearms Officer Faces Long-Standing Charges

John Doyle, a former British firearms officer, faces multiple charges including rape, coercive behavior, and misconduct in public office. Doyle, who served in the Metropolitan Police, is alleged to have engaged in violence and misconduct over nearly a decade. His trial is set for Southwark Crown Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:45 IST
Former Firearms Officer Faces Long-Standing Charges
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former British firearms officer, John Doyle, appeared in court on Wednesday. He is facing serious charges including rape and sexual violence against a woman spanning nearly a decade. The disturbing case is the latest to shake London's Metropolitan Police.

Doyle, 53, has been charged with numerous offenses, such as five counts of rape, assault by penetration, causing grievous bodily harm, and more. He also faces charges of misconduct in public office, allegedly involving incidents on police premises.

The Metropolitan Police swiftly suspended Doyle following his arrest in June 2024. Despite Chief Mark Rowley's vows to cleanse the force of rogue officers, problems persist. Doyle's trial will continue next month in Southwark Crown Court, where he'll answer these grave accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tilak Verma: The Batter Who Can't Let Go of His Bat

Tilak Verma: The Batter Who Can't Let Go of His Bat

 India
2
Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup

Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Corruption Scandal Exposed in Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Scheme

Corruption Scandal Exposed in Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Scheme

 India
4
Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies

Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026