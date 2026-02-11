Left Menu

Empowering Voters with the 'Right to Recall': A Double-Edged Sword?

AAP MP Raghav Chadha proposed a 'Right to Recall' mechanism for Indian voters to remove underperforming elected representatives mid-term. He argued this would improve accountability and democratic oversight. However, Congress's Pramod Tiwari criticized the proposal, fearing it could destabilize democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has called for the introduction of a 'Right to Recall' mechanism, which would allow voters to remove elected officials who fail to perform before their five-year term ends.

Chadha introduced his proposal during the Zero Hour, emphasizing the need for accountability in democratic systems. He highlighted that while impeachment processes exist for certain offices in India, there's no direct mid-term mechanism for voters to de-elect MPs or MLAs on grounds of non-performance. He stressed that such a framework could drive parties to nominate stronger candidates and reduce corruption.

However, the proposal didn't sit well with all. Congress's Pramod Tiwari strongly opposed the idea, deeming it dangerous for democracy and urging to dissociate from the suggestion. Concurrently, various other issues, from the menace of stray animals to infrastructure developments, were brought forward, reflecting the diverse challenges faced by the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

