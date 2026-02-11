Bihar's Battle Against Addiction: Confiscations and Crackdowns

Bihar Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary stated on Wednesday that the state has confiscated over 4.5 crore litres of liquor and arrested 16 lakh people in the nine years since prohibition began.

During the Budget session at the Bihar Legislative Council, JD(U) MLC Ravindra Prasad Singh raised concerns over rising addiction among children, citing increased inhalant and drug use.

Choudhary assured commitment to combating addiction, highlighting initiatives like establishing border checkpoints with Uttar Pradesh and others, and pushing for more rehabilitation centres across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)