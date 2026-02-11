Left Menu

Bihar's Battle Against Addiction: Confiscations and Crackdowns

Bihar has confiscated over 4.5 crore litres of liquor and arrested 16 lakh individuals since prohibiting alcohol. Children increasingly turn to thinners and drugs, according to Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary. Strategies include border checkpoints, awareness campaigns, and emphasizing rehabilitation facility needs to curb addiction, especially near borders.

Updated: 11-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:03 IST
Bihar Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary stated on Wednesday that the state has confiscated over 4.5 crore litres of liquor and arrested 16 lakh people in the nine years since prohibition began.

During the Budget session at the Bihar Legislative Council, JD(U) MLC Ravindra Prasad Singh raised concerns over rising addiction among children, citing increased inhalant and drug use.

Choudhary assured commitment to combating addiction, highlighting initiatives like establishing border checkpoints with Uttar Pradesh and others, and pushing for more rehabilitation centres across the state.

