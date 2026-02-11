Tragic Assault: Minors Victimized in Amaria

In a disturbing incident within the Amaria police jurisdiction, three young men have been accused of abducting and gang-raping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint, police revealed on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place around 11 am on February 9 when the girl was on her way back home from her uncle's residence. The alleged perpetrator, Salman Shah, a fellow villager, supposedly threatened her with a country-made pistol and, with the help of accomplices Firoz Shah and Sameer, forced her into a nearby sugarcane field where the heinous crime occurred.

The survivor managed a daring escape, finding safety by jumping into a canal before returning home. Police have lodged a case against the accused under relevant charges, including those from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sameer has been apprehended, while authorities continue their search for the others involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)