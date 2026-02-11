NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions

The leaders of Turkey and Greece sought to resolve longstanding maritime disputes during discussions in Ankara on Wednesday. Both countries, historic rivals yet NATO allies, aim to build on improving relations hindered by maritime disagreements.

The two nations have been at loggerheads over issues like maritime boundaries and rights in the Aegean, believed to contain energy resources, impacting airspace and military activities. While a 2023 declaration promised friendly ties, maritime disagreements persist.

Turkish President Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis agreed on the need for dialogue based on international law. They also aim to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion. Talks addressed maritime demarcation, emphasizing dialogue, international law, and cooperation to resolve issues, including migrant flow reduction.

