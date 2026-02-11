Left Menu

NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions

Leaders of Turkey and Greece discussed resolving maritime disputes during talks in Ankara. The countries aim to improve relations strained by disagreements over maritime boundaries in the Aegean Sea, despite a recent thaw. They seek to boost trade and address issues like migrant flows, emphasizing dialogue and international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:51 IST
NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The leaders of Turkey and Greece sought to resolve longstanding maritime disputes during discussions in Ankara on Wednesday. Both countries, historic rivals yet NATO allies, aim to build on improving relations hindered by maritime disagreements.

The two nations have been at loggerheads over issues like maritime boundaries and rights in the Aegean, believed to contain energy resources, impacting airspace and military activities. While a 2023 declaration promised friendly ties, maritime disagreements persist.

Turkish President Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis agreed on the need for dialogue based on international law. They also aim to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion. Talks addressed maritime demarcation, emphasizing dialogue, international law, and cooperation to resolve issues, including migrant flow reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats

Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese thre...

 Global
2
Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

 India
3
UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

 Global
4
Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Army jawan

Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Arm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026