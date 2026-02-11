Outrage in Indore Over Alleged Desecration: Arrests Made

In Indore, three individuals were apprehended following allegations of desecrating a religious site's boundary wall while under the influence of alcohol. The incident, caught on CCTV, has stirred significant unrest, with right-wing groups demanding swift action from authorities.

The event unfolded in the Moti Tabela area, prompting immediate public backlash. Following the viral spread of the footage, local police identified the suspects as Raja Dubey, Kamal Ahirwar, and Arpit Chauhan, culminating in their arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani confirmed the men were intoxicated and unaware of their actions at the time. In response to the public outcry, another video surfaced showing the accused issuing a heartfelt apology to the Hindu community, promising not to repeat their error.

(With inputs from agencies.)