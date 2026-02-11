Empowering Electorate: EVM Awareness Revolution Sweeps Across Poll-Bound States

The Election Commission of India has launched an expansive awareness initiative targeting voters in poll-bound states and UTs such as Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The campaign aims to educate the electorate on the intricacies of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units.

This educational effort is rolled out through EVM Demonstration Centres (EDCs) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs), structured to provide hands-on experience to voters. According to the Commission's statement, EDCs are strategically placed at District Election Officer headquarters and other key locations to maximize outreach.

With over 1.20 lakh participants engaging in EVM demonstrations and 1.16 lakh casting mock votes, the campaign has reached a substantial number of voters. By covering over 29,000 Polling Station Locations, the initiative strives to foster voter confidence by demystifying the voting machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)