Hermes CEO says Epstein was financial predator, believes he was a "target"

Hermes ​CEO Axel Dumas ​said he resisted ‌multiple attempts ​by Jeffrey Epstein to meet with him, saying ‌he believed he was a target of the financier who was a "financial predator" and ‌approached the company in the middle ‌of a takeover battle.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:51 IST
Hermes ​CEO Axel Dumas ​said he resisted ‌multiple attempts ​by Jeffrey Epstein to meet with him, saying ‌he believed he was a target of the financier who was a "financial predator" and ‌approached the company in the middle ‌of a takeover battle.

"I think we were a target, I was a young CEO and ⁠we ​were in the ⁠middle of the LVMH affair. He was a ⁠financial predator," Dumas said on a call ​with journalists on Thursday. "He already had a hateful ⁠reputation."

Files released by the U.S. Department of ⁠Justice ​show Epstein emailed Hermes multiple times asking for meetings with Dumas, as well ⁠as contacting the luxury brand to request they design ⁠the ⁠interior of his private jet. Hermes refused.

