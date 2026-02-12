Hermes CEO says Epstein was financial predator, believes he was a "target"
Hermes CEO Axel Dumas said he resisted multiple attempts by Jeffrey Epstein to meet with him, saying he believed he was a target of the financier who was a "financial predator" and approached the company in the middle of a takeover battle. "I think we were a target, I was a young CEO and we were in the middle of the LVMH affair.
"I think we were a target, I was a young CEO and we were in the middle of the LVMH affair. He was a financial predator," Dumas said on a call with journalists on Thursday. "He already had a hateful reputation."
Files released by the U.S. Department of Justice show Epstein emailed Hermes multiple times asking for meetings with Dumas, as well as contacting the luxury brand to request they design the interior of his private jet. Hermes refused.
