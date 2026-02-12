Justice Balaji Medamalli takes oath as additional judge of Andhra HC

Justice Balaji Medamalli was sworn in as an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. Andhra High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to Justice Medamalli in the presence of other judges and senior judicial officers. Medamalli later assumed charge in the First Court Hall, according to a press release. Born in Rajampet in YSR Kadapa district, Medamalli completed his legal education in Hyderabad and began his career as a junior to advocate Gudapati Venkateswara Rao. He served as assistant government pleader from 2004 to 2006 and was appointed standing counsel for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in 2018.

