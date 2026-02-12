Left Menu

Telangana govt to roll out mobile anganwadi units in Hyderabad

The Telangana government is planning to introduce mobile anganwadi centres to provide nutritious food and other services to eligible beneficiaries in underserved slums and residential areas of Hyderabad. State Women and Child Development Minister D Anasuya Seethakka has emphasised that no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of nutritious food and other services under the anganwadi programme, sources said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:18 IST
Telangana govt to roll out mobile anganwadi units in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is planning to introduce mobile anganwadi centres to provide nutritious food and other services to eligible beneficiaries in underserved slums and residential areas of Hyderabad. Official sources said on Thursday that the Women and Child Welfare Department has been facing difficulties in establishing new anganwadi centres in the city due to high population density, frequent migration and the unavailability of suitable buildings in several localities. A recent departmental survey identified 25,310 children, pregnant women and lactating mothers within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits as eligible for anganwadi services. However, these areas currently lack such facilities. State Women and Child Development Minister D Anasuya Seethakka has emphasised that no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of nutritious food and other services under the anganwadi programme, sources said. Addressing nutritional deficiency is one of the key goals of the state government's 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, they added. Officials have accordingly prepared proposals to hire 37 vehicles to cover 274 slum clusters under the mobile anganwadi initiative. The mobile units will be attached to the nearest anganwadi centres and will distribute nutritious food and provide other related services to beneficiaries. The proposed programme is estimated to cost Rs 4 crore annually. Proposals for its rollout have been submitted to the competent authorities, and the scheme will be launched after receiving approval, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man held for murdering elder brother in Kerala's Kollam

Man held for murdering elder brother in Kerala's Kollam

 India
2
Girl dies after touching live electric water heater in MP's Raisen

Girl dies after touching live electric water heater in MP's Raisen

 India
3
Belgian police raid European Commission over sale of properties, FT reports

Belgian police raid European Commission over sale of properties, FT reports

 Belgium
4
India gifts 270 vehicles to Nepal as election related assistance

India gifts 270 vehicles to Nepal as election related assistance

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026