Dispute over milk takes nasty turn as woman chews farmer's finger in MP village

A woman allegedly bit and chewed a farmers finger following a heated argument after he refused to provide her with cows milk in a village in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in Banskheda village under the Salamatpur police station area, about 26 km from the district headquarters, Salamatpur police station house officer SHO Dinesh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:18 IST
A woman allegedly bit and chewed a farmer's finger following a heated argument after he refused to provide her with cow's milk in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in Banskheda village under the Salamatpur police station area, about 26 km from the district headquarters, Salamatpur police station house officer (SHO) Dinesh Raghuvanshi told PTI. Farmer Laxman Singh Kori, in his complaint, said Maya Bai Kori, wife of his neighbour Maharaj Singh Kori, came to his house in the morning seeking cow's milk. When he declined, an argument broke out between the two and the woman allegedly started abusing him. During the altercation, she allegedly grabbed his hand, put one of his fingers in her mouth and chewed it, leaving him bleeding, the SHO said. The injured farmer was medically examined and a case was registered against the woman, Raghuvanshi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

