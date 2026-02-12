Left Menu

Senior Russian lawmaker says no plans to block Google in Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:15 IST
Senior Russian lawmaker says no plans to block Google in Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Anton ‌Gorelkin, a ​member ‌of the Russian parliament and vice chair ‌of its ‌IT committee, said on Thursday ⁠that ​there ⁠were no plans ⁠to block Google ​in Russia.

The Kremlin ⁠earlier on ⁠Thursday ​confirmed that Russia had begun ⁠blocking WhatsApp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-ECB to extend its longest interest rate pause since below zero days

UPDATE 1-ECB to extend its longest interest rate pause since below zero days

 Global
2
Arjun Sharma murder: Shooters received Rs 2-3 lakh in advance for crime, says SSP

Arjun Sharma murder: Shooters received Rs 2-3 lakh in advance for crime, say...

 India
3
Suitcase thrown into 'kund' explodes in Rajasthan's Sikar; police launch probe

Suitcase thrown into 'kund' explodes in Rajasthan's Sikar; police launch pro...

 India
4
No paper leak in UPSC, SSC recruitment exams in last 5 years: Govt

No paper leak in UPSC, SSC recruitment exams in last 5 years: Govt

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026