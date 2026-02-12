Senior Russian lawmaker says no plans to block Google in Russia

​Anton ‌Gorelkin, a ​member ‌of the Russian parliament and vice chair ‌of its ‌IT committee, said on Thursday ⁠that ​there ⁠were no plans ⁠to block Google ​in Russia.

The Kremlin ⁠earlier on ⁠Thursday ​confirmed that Russia had begun ⁠blocking WhatsApp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)