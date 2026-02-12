Senior Russian lawmaker says no plans to block Google in Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:15 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Anton Gorelkin, a member of the Russian parliament and vice chair of its IT committee, said on Thursday that there were no plans to block Google in Russia.
The Kremlin earlier on Thursday confirmed that Russia had begun blocking WhatsApp.
