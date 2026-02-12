"We did receive an invitation to send Observers": MEA on Bangladesh's election

Despite receiving an official invitation from Dhaka to monitor the proceedings, India opted not to send official observers to avoid any perception of interference. Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We did receive an invitation for sending Observers, we have not sent our Observers to Bangladesh to observe the elections."

By staying away from the polling stations, New Delhi ensured that the "credibility" of the election remains a matter for the Bangladeshi people and the international community to judge, rather than being "validated" by an Indian presence. India awaits the election outcome to assess the mandate and discuss issues with Bangladesh. Jaiswal emphasised India's stance on free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections in Bangladesh.

"We should wait for the outcome of the elections to see as to what sort of mandate has come out and thereafter we will look at issues that are there. On the election per se, you know what our position has been. We stand for a free, fair, inclusive and credible elections in Bangladesh," he said. India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of its most critical bilateral partnerships, involving deep ties in security, connectivity, and trade. By waiting for the final mandate before addressing "issues that are there," India is preparing to work with whoever emerges victorious, while subtly acknowledging that the inclusivity and fairness of the process will dictate the tone of future diplomacy.

New Delhi is prioritising stability and the "will of the people" over active oversight, signalling that while it has high standards for the process, it respects Bangladesh's sovereign right to conduct its own affairs. Bangladesh, whose 13th national elections are underway today, is awaiting the results. The February 12 National Polls, the 13th Parliamentary Elections, come almost two years after the July Uprising in 2024, which led to the ousting of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Constitutional Referendum, the July National Charter, is also scheduled for the same day. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, met with several election observation delegations as the country prepared for the 13th national elections, whose voting concluded on Thursday. The elections are taking place nearly two years after the July 2024 Uprising.

The election observation delegation included the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) and the Voice for Justice Observers. In a series of posts on X, Yunus stated that the five-member delegation from the IRI, led by former US Congressman David Dreirer met with the Chief Adviser on Tuesday at the State Guest House Jamuna.

On Wednesday, a seven-member ANFREL delegation, led by Chairperson Rohana Hettiarachchi, met with Yunus at the same venue. Later the same day, a four-member team from the Voice for Justice Observers, led by Convenor of the Voice for Justice World Forum and Consultant to the UK Ministry of Education, Hasanat M Husain, also called on the Chief Adviser.

Bangladesh's Principal Coordinator for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Lamiya Morshed, along with other senior officials from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meetings. The election is a pivotal moment in the country's history, with the Awami League banned from participating and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), along with other parties on a seat-sharing basis, as the main players.

The electoral landscape has also shifted significantly, making it challenging to predict the outcome. According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, a total of 394 international election observers and 197 foreign journalists have arrived in the country to observe the 13th general election. A total of 240 observers are from bilateral countries, including independent European observers. Another 51 are individuals affiliated with different global institutions. (ANI)

