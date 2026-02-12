GTM Unbound Brought Leading AI Founders and VCs Under One Roof for a Curated Dinner

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: GTM Unbound brought together 30 leading AI founders and investors for an intimate cross-border SaaS and AI dinner at KOKO, in Bengaluru, hosted in partnership with AWS, Paddle, Efficient Capital Labs and XFlow.

The closed-door gathering convened ambitious SaaS and AI builders shaping the next wave of global expansion across the U.S.-India corridor. Designed as a high-signal environment, the evening focused on deep discussions covering global monetization, revenue infrastructure, international scale and funding pathways for 2025. The roundtable saw participation from influential voices across SaaS, AI, venture capital and global revenue infrastructure. On the founder side, the lineup included Andrew Davies (Paddle, who flew in from London), Prashant Gupta (DevRev), Manik Mehta (Omnify), Giridhar LV (Nuvepro), Ashutosh Kumar (Clappia), Amarpreet (Humantic AI), Neeraj Singal (Tagshop), Anand Balaji (XFlow), and Neha Sanjay (Efficient Capital Labs) and Neha Reddy (Inventus Law). Representing the investment and advisory ecosystem were Gopi Pepakayala (AWS), Ravi Srivastava (Leo Capital) and Venugopal Sathyanarayana (Blue Ashva Capital).

Building High-Signal, Community-Led Conversations The evening underscored GTM Unbound's belief that the best GTM acceleration happens when the right founders are in a room together. What unfolded were practical conversations on everything from pricing experiments and global tax compliance to the realities of scaling product-led motions in the U.S market.

This community-led format reflects a core part of GTM Unbound's mission: creating spaces where founders share what's working inside their companies, add on-the-ground context, and investors offer a clear view of how the market is shifting and where new opportunities are opening up. Keeping the group intentionally small helped everyone speak openly and go deeper into the topics that mattered most to them. The result is an exchange that feels more real, more actionable, and ultimately more valuable for founders navigating the complexity of cross-border growth.

Aditi Aggarwal, Founder of GTM Unbound, shared: "This roundtable reinforced the power of community-led growth. When founders, operators, and investors come together in a room of trust, the quality of insight is unmatched. Our goal is to create spaces where people don't just network, they gain direction, conviction, and long-term collaborators for their global journey."

About GTM Unbound GTM Unbound supports growth-stage technology companies in expanding across the US-India corridor through ecosystem evangelism, strategic partnerships and event-led go-to-market initiatives. The organisation works with founders to shape market entry strategies, build high-impact partnerships, access capital more effectively and plays an active role in strengthening cross-border innovation and enabling tech companies to scale globally.

AWS for StartupsAWS powers millions of businesses with industry-leading cloud infrastructure trusted for its speed, reliability, and global scale.Through AWS for Startups, founders get hands-on technical support, credits, GTM pathways, and access to the AWS global startup ecosystem to accelerate from idea to IPO. PaddlePaddle simplifies how SaaS companies sell globally.Its all-in-one platform handles payments, subscriptions, invoicing, tax, and compliance.With deep intelligence and automation, it removes the complexities of revenue operations.

Efficient Capital Labs (ECL)Efficient Capital Labs (ECL) is a revenue-based financing platform supporting B2B SaaS companies. It provides non-dilutive growth capital anchored in predictable recurring revenues. ECL serves cross-border businesses operating across India, the U.S., and emerging markets. Its model enables founders to scale sustainably while retaining full ownership. XFlowXflow simplifies cross-border payments for Indian startups. With a secure, compliant and founder-friendly platform, Xflow enables companies to collect international revenues, manage treasury, and access global growth opportunities without friction.

