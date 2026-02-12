Left Menu

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts Rs 15 cr profit in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:22 IST
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 14.75 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower income. Its net loss stood at Rs 101.96 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 1,383.10 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,476.89 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. Its expenditure also fell to Rs 1,368.57 crore from Rs 1,578.60 crore during the period under review. Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd is one of the largest integrated sugar producers in India with a capacity of 1,36,000 tonnes crushed per day, distillery capacity of 800 kilo litre per day and cogeneration capacity of 449 MW.

