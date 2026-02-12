HC asks authorities to consider passport name change plea of actor-producer accused in cheating case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed passport authorities to consider the application filed by actor-producer Sachin Joshi, accused in a cheating and conspiracy case, seeking to change his name to Yogesh Jagdish Joshi in his passport. A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri directed the police to conduct a fresh verification on February 18 at Joshi's residence and submit its report within 15 days after which the passport authorities shall consider the application for name change in the passport in accordance with law. The bench questioned the reason behind the frequent name change. It said Joshi has changed his name thrice until now and asked if he believes in numerology or astrology. We hope there won't be any more cases with the new name, Justice Ghuge remarked in a lighter vein. Joshi had filed a petition in HC through his advocate Sujay Kantawala after the police submitted a report stating that there was a criminal case pending against Joshi and also that he was not cooperating with the verification process. Kantawala submitted to the court that the petitioner has officially changed his name in the Maharashtra Gazette. The court while directing for reverification noted that the trial court is yet to take cognizance of the case lodged under charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating against Joshi and, hence, there can be no impediment in correction or change of name in the passport. ''A pending case without cognizance being taken cannot be ground for refusal for renewal or issuance of passport,'' the court said. The bench noted that the petitioner was originally Sachin Jagdishprasad Joshi. which he then changed to Sachiin Jagdishprasad Joshi and now to Yogesh J Joshi. The court said it will not allow shortening of the petitioner's father's name from Jagdish to 'J' as his father's name continues to remain the same. ''At least be thankful for your father. He brought you to this world. You can keep the name as Yogesh Jagdish Joshi,'' the court said. The petitioner has faced several cases of criminal conspiracy and cheating and also money laundering charges. ''Now no further name changes. The petitioner's insatiable desire has come to an end now and henceforth he would maintain his name as Yogesh Jagdish Joshi,'' the court said. Kantawala told the court only one case is pending against the petitioner and that all other cases including those under Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been disposed of. Joshi was accused in a money laundering case linked to city-based firm Omkar Realtors and Developers. He was arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 and was granted bail by a special court in 2022.

