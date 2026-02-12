Man held for attacking groom, wedding procession in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking a groom and his wedding procession over old enmity, officials here said on Thursday. The incident occurred on February 8 under the Shahpur police station area when the wedding procession was returning to Basikala village from Khatauli, police said. According to the complaint lodged by Saleem, groom's brother, a group of men attacked the wedding procession with lathis and iron rods, injuring several people over old enmity. Muzaffarnagar SHO Gajendra Singh said the accused, identified as Irshad, was arrested. A case has been registered against 20 people and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.

